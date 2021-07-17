Zen Protocol (ZP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.06 Million

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $2,417.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

