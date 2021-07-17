Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Jason P. Wells Buys 10,000 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.36. 926,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.18. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.19 and a 12 month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.38.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

