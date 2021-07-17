Zero Utility Token Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $604,922.22 and $688.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for $624.43 or 0.01945667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.16 or 0.00816866 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

