Zero (ZER) Price Reaches $0.0947 on Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $970,542.52 and approximately $21,889.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00301997 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00126902 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00159491 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,246,833 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.