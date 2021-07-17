ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $228,004.24 and $11.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00049630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.00 or 0.00826100 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

