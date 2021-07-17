Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Update

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the June 15th total of 83,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 408,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZCMD opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76. Zhongchao has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhongchao during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Zhongchao in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhongchao in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

