Zilla (ZLA) Trading 4.3% Higher This Week

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $261,235.56 and approximately $1,138.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.68 or 0.00800679 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

