ZIMBOCASH Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26,882.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $26,882.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00103755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00144032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,927.30 or 1.00168868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

