ZINC 24 Hour Volume Reaches $75.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. ZINC has a total market cap of $41,450.24 and $75.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00049554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.47 or 0.00819611 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

