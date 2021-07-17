Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) to Release Earnings on Monday

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.60. 1,447,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,416. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.35.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.