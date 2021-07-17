Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $37,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after buying an additional 54,730 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $361.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a PE ratio of 124.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of -1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.74. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.47.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total transaction of $2,477,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,727. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,042 shares of company stock valued at $119,635,590. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

