Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Zoom Video Communications worth $67,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $361.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.82, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of -1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.74. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $845,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,042 shares of company stock valued at $119,635,590. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.47.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

