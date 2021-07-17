Zoracles (ZORA) Price Reaches $96.45 on Exchanges

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Zoracles has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zoracles coin can now be purchased for $96.45 or 0.00305632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $526,917.92 and $48,142.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00101943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00144422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,609.42 or 1.00162023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com . The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com

Zoracles Coin Trading

