ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Up 45.5% in June

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ZOZO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRTTY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690. ZOZO has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65.

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

