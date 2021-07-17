ZumCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $47.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 78.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 87.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

