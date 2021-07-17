ZumCoin Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $875,373.42 and $49.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

