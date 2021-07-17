Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Chairman Sells $619,065.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $619,065.00.

Shares of ZUO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.11. 570,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.