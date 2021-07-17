ZUSD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,636.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $4,636.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00039162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00102225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00144111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,741.95 or 1.00448619 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

