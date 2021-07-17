Zynecoin (ZYN) Market Cap Hits $9.09 Million

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Zynecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001291 BTC on major exchanges. Zynecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $96,466.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00048645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.35 or 0.00803311 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

Zynecoin (ZYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using US dollars.

