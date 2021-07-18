-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.14. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.83.

Shares of Heska stock traded up $8.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.79. The stock had a trading volume of 49,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Heska has a 1 year low of $87.62 and a 1 year high of $247.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.93 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.74.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Heska by 18.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Heska by 605.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Heska during the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Heska during the first quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

