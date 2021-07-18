-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.53 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALYA shares. Desjardins began coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALYA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Alithya Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALYA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.94. 86,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,712. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $151.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.