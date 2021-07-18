-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Vericel posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $50.69 on Friday. Vericel has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 633.70 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $2,320,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,448 shares of company stock worth $4,829,479. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

