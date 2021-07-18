-$0.06 EPS Expected for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Enthusiast Gaming posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million.

EGLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ EGLX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.56. 748,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,017. The company has a market cap of $333.52 million and a P/E ratio of -19.00. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

