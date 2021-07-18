-$0.06 EPS Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Points International reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCOM. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Points International during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Points International by 838.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Points International by 29.9% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCOM traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.72. 15,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.80 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26. Points International has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.