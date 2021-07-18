$0.09 EPS Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. BRP Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

BRP stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.15. 269,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $33.56.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

