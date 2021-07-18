-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 29,121 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $506.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.02.

ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

