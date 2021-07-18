$0.18 EPS Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.25 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGTI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

In other Agiliti news, Director John L. Workman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00.

Shares of Agiliti stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.12. 313,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.46. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

