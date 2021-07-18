-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). BELLUS Health reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BELLUS Health.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 249,173.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLU remained flat at $$2.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 262,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,624. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $214.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.13.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

