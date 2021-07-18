$0.21 EPS Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKT opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

