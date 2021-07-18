$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. Avid Technology posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $37.65 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.46.

In other Avid Technology news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 532,239 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $4,289,846.34. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 541,761 shares of company stock worth $4,573,544 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 18.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after acquiring an additional 313,985 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 20.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after acquiring an additional 203,156 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 186,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at about $3,905,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

