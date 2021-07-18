-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Agenus posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:AGEN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72. Agenus has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Agenus by 367.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Agenus by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

