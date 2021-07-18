$0.29 EPS Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.39. Medallion Financial reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 281.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medallion Financial.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.51 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on MFIN shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallion Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $8.40 on Friday. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $210.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 102.1% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.