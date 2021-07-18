$0.31 EPS Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Atlas posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

ATCO traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Atlas has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Atlas by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,898 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Atlas by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 589,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Atlas by 32.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 300,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,270,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

