$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. CVB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

CVBF opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.53. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

