$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. CVB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

CVBF opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.53. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.