$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Aegis started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 307,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $831.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,142.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.