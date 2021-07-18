$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.47. First Horizon posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FHN. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In related news, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,499,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,193,055 shares in the company, valued at $21,868,698.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at $33,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $15.56 on Friday. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

