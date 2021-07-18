$0.44 EPS Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.49. BrightView reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BV shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BrightView by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BrightView by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in BrightView during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BrightView by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in BrightView during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BV traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $15.38. 129,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,822. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BrightView has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

