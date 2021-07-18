$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. WNS posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

WNS opened at $79.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85. WNS has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $83.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of WNS by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth $9,131,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,170,000 after buying an additional 30,099 shares during the period.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

