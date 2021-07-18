0Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.29 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $15.29 million and $68,153.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

