0xcert Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. 0xcert has a total market cap of $660,238.81 and $7,493.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.81 or 0.00791645 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

