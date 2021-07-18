$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.16. Synovus Financial reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 347.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SNV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

NYSE SNV opened at $42.49 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

