$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will report $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.73 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $7.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.07.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $1,910,172.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $239,058,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $139.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $154.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

