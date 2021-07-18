100,000 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) Purchased by Covalis Capital LLP

Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCRNU. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $121,000.

OTCMKTS DCRNU traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.29. 8,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,426. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

