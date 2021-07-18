107,927 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 107,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,000. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.97. 120,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,163. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $73.76 and a 1 year high of $112.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.33.

