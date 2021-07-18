$12.35 Million in Sales Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report sales of $12.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.21 million and the highest is $12.55 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $8.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $58.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.34 million to $58.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $78.10 million, with estimates ranging from $73.35 million to $87.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $762,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,228.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,488 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,700.90 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.30. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $63.98.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

