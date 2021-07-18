135,212 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Acquired by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 135,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,000. FirstEnergy makes up about 2.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after acquiring an additional 600,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $9,952,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,491,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,066. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.