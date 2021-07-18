16,000 Shares in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Bought by Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Bilibili comprises approximately 0.1% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $514,674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964,616 shares during the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $269,515,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $310,069,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $174,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

BILI traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $109.01. 1,579,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,234. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

