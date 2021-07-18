172,949 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 172,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,000. OGE Energy comprises about 2.3% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of OGE Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OGE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 997,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,811. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

