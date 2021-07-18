185,700 Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 185,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

STM stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

