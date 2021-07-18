$2.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) will announce earnings per share of $2.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. NRG Energy reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $8.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NRG has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NRG opened at $40.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in NRG Energy by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

